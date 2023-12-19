What Apps Come with XUMO?

XUMO, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of apps to enhance your entertainment experience. With its extensive library of free content, XUMO has become a go-to platform for cord-cutters and streaming enthusiasts. But what exactly are the apps that come with XUMO? Let’s take a closer look.

What is XUMO?

XUMO is a free streaming service that provides access to a variety of on-demand movies, TV shows, and live channels. It is available on multiple devices, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile devices. XUMO offers a curated selection of content from various genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

What Apps are Included with XUMO?

XUMO comes pre-loaded with a range of popular apps that cater to different interests. These apps include:

1. Pluto TV: A leading free streaming service that offers a wide range of live channels and on-demand content.

2. Tubi: A platform that provides access to thousands of movies and TV shows, all for free.

3. NBC News: Stay up-to-date with the latest news, live streams, and on-demand videos from NBC News.

4. Fox Sports: Catch live sports events, highlights, and analysis from Fox Sports.

5. XUMO Originals: Exclusive content produced XUMO, including original series and documentaries.

FAQ

Q: Are these apps free to use?

A: Yes, all the apps that come with XUMO are free to use. However, some apps may have premium content or offer additional features through in-app purchases.

Q: Can I access other apps on XUMO?

A: XUMO primarily focuses on providing its own curated content. While you cannot access other apps directly within XUMO, you can use XUMO as a launching pad to access other streaming apps on your device.

Q: Is XUMO available worldwide?

A: XUMO is primarily available in the United States, but it has expanded its reach to other countries as well. However, the availability of specific apps may vary depending on your location.

In conclusion, XUMO offers a diverse range of apps that cater to various interests, ensuring a well-rounded streaming experience. Whether you’re a news junkie, a sports enthusiast, or a movie buff, XUMO has you covered with its pre-loaded apps. Best of all, these apps are free to use, making XUMO an attractive option for those looking to cut the cord and enjoy quality entertainment without breaking the bank.