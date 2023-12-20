What apps come with XUMO?

What Apps are Included in XUMO?

XUMO, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of apps to enhance your entertainment experience. With its extensive collection of free, ad-supported channels, XUMO provides access to a variety of content, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, and more. Let’s take a closer look at the apps that come with XUMO and how they can enrich your streaming journey.

1. Pluto TV: As one of the leading free streaming services, Pluto TV offers over 250 live channels and thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows. With its diverse range of content, including news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle channels, Pluto TV is a must-have app for XUMO users.

2. Tubi: Tubi is a popular ad-supported streaming service that provides access to a vast library of movies and TV shows. With thousands of titles available for free, Tubi offers a great selection of content across various genres, including action, comedy, drama, and more.

3. NBC News: Stay up to date with the latest news from around the world with the NBC News app on XUMO. Get breaking news, in-depth analysis, and exclusive interviews from NBC News correspondents, ensuring you never miss a beat.

4. Bloomberg TV: For those interested in business and financial news, Bloomberg TV is the go-to app on XUMO. Stay informed about the stock market, global economy, and business trends with live broadcasts and on-demand content from Bloomberg’s renowned journalists.

5. XUMO Free Movies & TV: XUMO also offers its own dedicated app, providing a curated selection of free movies and TV shows. Discover hidden gems and popular titles across various genres, all available at no cost.

FAQ:

Q: Are these apps free to use?

A: Yes, all the apps mentioned above are free to use, although they may contain ads.

Q: Can I access XUMO on multiple devices?

A: Yes, XUMO is available on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming devices, smartphones, and tablets.

Q: Do I need a subscription to use XUMO?

A: No, XUMO is completely free and does not require a subscription. However, some apps within XUMO, such as premium streaming services, may require a separate subscription.

Q: Is XUMO available worldwide?

A: XUMO is primarily available in the United States, but it has expanded its reach to other countries as well. Check the availability in your region to enjoy its content.

In conclusion, XUMO offers a diverse selection of apps that cater to various interests and preferences. Whether you’re a news junkie, a movie enthusiast, or a sports fan, XUMO has you covered with its range of free, ad-supported apps. Explore the world of entertainment with XUMO and discover a whole new streaming experience.