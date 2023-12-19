What Apps Come with XUMO?

XUMO, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of apps to enhance your entertainment experience. With its extensive library of free content, XUMO has become a go-to platform for cord-cutters and streaming enthusiasts. But what exactly are the apps that come with XUMO? Let’s take a closer look.

What is XUMO?

XUMO is a free streaming service that provides access to a variety of on-demand movies, TV shows, and live channels. It is available on multiple devices, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile devices. XUMO offers a curated selection of content from various genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

What Apps are Included with XUMO?

XUMO comes pre-loaded with a range of apps that cater to different interests and preferences. Some of the popular apps that come with XUMO include:

1. Pluto TV: A leading free streaming service that offers a diverse range of channels and on-demand content.

2. Tubi: A vast library of movies and TV shows, including popular titles from various genres.

3. NBC News: Stay up-to-date with the latest news, live streams, and on-demand videos from NBC News.

4. Fox Sports: Access live sports events, highlights, and analysis from Fox Sports.

5. XUMO Free Movies: Enjoy a collection of free movies across different genres, including action, comedy, and drama.

FAQ

Q: Are these apps free to use?

A: Yes, all the apps that come with XUMO are free to use. However, some apps may include ads to support their free content.

Q: Can I add more apps to XUMO?

A: XUMO currently does not support the addition of external apps. However, the platform regularly updates its content library to provide a diverse range of options.

Q: Is XUMO available in my country?

A: XUMO is primarily available in the United States, but it has expanded its reach to other countries as well. Check the XUMO website or app store for availability in your region.

In conclusion, XUMO offers a variety of apps that come pre-loaded with its streaming service. From popular channels like Pluto TV and NBC News to dedicated movie apps like Tubi and XUMO Free Movies, there’s no shortage of entertainment options. Whether you’re a fan of live sports, breaking news, or binge-watching movies, XUMO has you covered. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the vast selection of free content that XUMO and its apps have to offer.