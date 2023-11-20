What apps can you watch Yes Day on?

Yes Day, the family comedy film directed Miguel Arteta and starring Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez, has become a popular choice for movie enthusiasts. Released on March 12, 2021, the film follows the story of parents who decide to give their children a day where they can make all the rules. If you’re wondering where you can watch Yes Day, here are some popular streaming platforms where you can find it.

Netflix: Yes Day is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix. As one of the leading streaming services worldwide, Netflix offers a wide range of movies and TV shows, including Yes Day. If you already have a Netflix subscription, you can easily access the film and enjoy it with your family.

FAQ:

Q: What is a streaming platform?

A: A streaming platform is an online service that allows users to watch movies, TV shows, and other forms of digital content on-demand. These platforms provide a library of content that can be accessed through an internet connection.

Q: Is Yes Day available for free on Netflix?

A: No, Netflix is a subscription-based service. To watch Yes Day on Netflix, you need to have an active subscription.

Q: Can I watch Yes Day on other streaming platforms?

A: No, currently, Yes Day is exclusively available on Netflix. It is not available on other streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or Disney+.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to watch Yes Day, you can find it exclusively on Netflix. With its heartwarming storyline and talented cast, Yes Day promises to be an entertaining choice for a family movie night. So grab some popcorn, gather your loved ones, and enjoy this delightful comedy from the comfort of your own home.