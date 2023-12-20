Categories
News

What apps are on XUMO box?

What apps are on XUMO box?

What Apps are Available on XUMO Box?

XUMO, the popular streaming service, has gained significant attention in recent years for its wide range of free, ad-supported content. With its user-friendly interface and extensive library of channels, XUMO has become a go-to platform for cord-cutters looking for a diverse selection of entertainment options. But what apps can you find on a XUMO box? Let’s explore.

What is XUMO?
XUMO is a streaming service that offers a variety of free, ad-supported channels and on-demand content. It can be accessed through various devices, including smart TVs, streaming sticks, and XUMO boxes. The platform provides a mix of live TV channels, movies, TV shows, and digital series across different genres.

What Apps are Available on XUMO Box?
The XUMO box comes preloaded with a selection of popular apps that cater to different interests. These apps include:

1. XUMO: The XUMO app itself is available on the XUMO box, allowing users to access the platform’s extensive library of free content.

2. Pluto TV: Another popular ad-supported streaming service, Pluto TV offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content.

3. Tubi: Tubi is a free streaming service that provides access to a vast collection of movies and TV shows.

4. Stingray Karaoke: For karaoke enthusiasts, Stingray Karaoke offers a vast library of songs to sing along to.

5. NewsON: Stay up to date with the latest news from local TV stations across the United States with the NewsON app.

6. Red Bull TV: Red Bull TV offers a variety of sports, music, and lifestyle content, including live events and documentaries.

7. Popcornflix: Popcornflix is a free streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows across different genres.

FAQ:

Q: Can I add more apps to my XUMO box?
A: Unfortunately, the XUMO box does not currently support the installation of additional apps. However, the preloaded apps offer a diverse range of content to keep you entertained.

Q: Is XUMO free to use?
A: Yes, XUMO is completely free to use. However, it is ad-supported, so you may encounter occasional advertisements while streaming content.

Q: Can I access XUMO on other devices?
A: Yes, XUMO is available on various devices, including smart TVs, streaming sticks, mobile devices, and gaming consoles.

In conclusion, the XUMO box offers a selection of popular apps that cater to different interests, providing users with a diverse range of free, ad-supported content. Whether you’re a fan of live TV, movies, or karaoke, the XUMO box has something for everyone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *