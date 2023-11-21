What app on Roku gives you local channels?

Roku, the popular streaming device, offers a wide range of channels and apps to cater to the diverse entertainment needs of its users. While it provides access to numerous streaming services, many people wonder if there is an app on Roku that allows them to watch local channels. The answer is yes! Roku offers several apps that provide access to local channels, ensuring you can stay up-to-date with news, weather, and other local programming. Let’s explore some of these apps and how they work.

1. Locast: Locast is a non-profit streaming service that allows users to watch local broadcast channels for free. It is available in select cities across the United States and offers live streaming of local channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and more. To use Locast, simply download the app from the Roku Channel Store, sign up for an account, and start streaming your favorite local channels.

2. NewsON: NewsON is another app available on Roku that provides access to local news channels. It offers live and on-demand news content from over 275 local stations across the country. With NewsON, you can stay informed about the latest happenings in your community, watch breaking news, and catch up on local stories that matter to you.

3. Haystack TV: Haystack TV is a personalized news app that curates content from various sources, including local news channels. It allows you to customize your news feed based on your interests and location. By selecting your preferred local channels, Haystack TV will deliver relevant news stories and updates directly to your Roku device.

FAQ:

Q: Are these apps free to use?

A: Locast is free to use, but it may prompt you to make a donation to support its operations. NewsON and Haystack TV are also free, but they may include ads during playback.

Q: Can I watch local channels from any location?

A: Locast is available in select cities, so you need to be within its coverage area to access local channels. NewsON and Haystack TV offer content from various locations across the United States.

Q: Do I need a cable or satellite subscription to use these apps?

A: No, these apps provide access to local channels without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. However, an internet connection is required to stream the content.

In conclusion, Roku offers several apps that allow you to watch local channels on your streaming device. Whether you prefer live broadcasts or personalized news feeds, these apps provide a convenient way to stay connected to your community and access local programming. So, go ahead and explore these apps on your Roku device to enjoy the best of local content.