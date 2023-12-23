What app do I need for FOX?

What App Do I Need to Watch FOX?

If you’re a fan of FOX and want to catch up on your favorite shows or stay up-to-date with the latest news, you may be wondering which app you need to download. With so many streaming options available, it can be confusing to figure out which app will give you access to FOX content. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with all the information you need.

FOX Now App

The FOX Now app is the official app for FOX, offering a wide range of content including full episodes of popular shows, live TV, and exclusive clips. It is available for free on both iOS and Android devices. With the FOX Now app, you can watch the latest episodes of shows like “The Simpsons,” “Empire,” and “Family Guy” the day after they air on TV. You can also stream live TV, allowing you to watch FOX programming in real-time.

FOX Sports App

If you’re a sports enthusiast, the FOX Sports app is a must-have. This app provides access to live sports events, including NFL games, MLB matches, and NASCAR races. You can also watch highlights, analysis, and exclusive content related to your favorite sports. The FOX Sports app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are the FOX Now and FOX Sports apps free to download?

A: Yes, both the FOX Now and FOX Sports apps are free to download on iOS and Android devices.

Q: Do I need a cable subscription to access content on these apps?

A: No, you do not need a cable subscription to access content on the FOX Now and FOX Sports apps. However, some content may require a login with your TV provider.

Q: Can I watch live TV on the FOX Now app?

A: Yes, the FOX Now app allows you to stream live TV, giving you access to FOX programming in real-time.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on the FOX Now app?

A: No, NFL games are not available on the FOX Now app. To watch NFL games, you will need to download the FOX Sports app.

In conclusion, if you want to watch FOX shows and stay updated with the latest sports events, downloading the FOX Now and FOX Sports apps is the way to go. These apps provide a convenient and free way to access your favorite FOX content anytime, anywhere. So, grab your smartphone or tablet and start enjoying all that FOX has to offer!