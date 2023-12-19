What app can I watch CBS on for free?

Watch CBS for Free: The Best Apps to Stream Your Favorite Shows

Are you a fan of CBS shows but don’t have a cable subscription? Don’t worry, there are several apps available that allow you to watch CBS for free. Whether you’re into crime dramas like “NCIS” or comedy series like “The Big Bang Theory,” these apps have got you covered. In this article, we’ll explore the top apps that provide free access to CBS content, so you can catch up on your favorite shows anytime, anywhere.

1. CBS All Access

CBS All Access is the official app for streaming CBS content. While it offers a subscription-based service, it also provides a limited selection of episodes for free. With CBS All Access, you can watch current episodes of popular shows, access exclusive content, and even stream live TV. The app is available on various platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, and Apple TV.

2. Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a free streaming service that offers a wide range of channels, including CBS News and CBS Sports. While it doesn’t provide access to all CBS shows, you can still enjoy a selection of popular series and live events. Pluto TV is compatible with most devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

3. Locast

Locast is a non-profit streaming service that provides access to local broadcast channels, including CBS, for free. However, it is currently available in limited areas across the United States. If you’re lucky enough to be in one of the supported regions, Locast can be a great option to watch CBS without a cable subscription.

FAQ:

Q: Are these apps completely free?

A: While the apps mentioned above offer free access to CBS content, some may have premium features or require a subscription for full access.

Q: Can I watch live TV on these apps?

A: Yes, CBS All Access and Locast allow you to stream live TV, including CBS shows and events.

Q: Are these apps available internationally?

A: CBS All Access is only available in the United States, but Pluto TV can be accessed in several countries around the world.

Q: Can I watch older episodes of CBS shows?

A: CBS All Access provides a selection of past episodes, allowing you to catch up on your favorite shows.

Now that you know which apps to use, you can enjoy your favorite CBS shows without the need for a cable subscription. Whether you prefer to watch live TV or catch up on past episodes, these apps have you covered. So grab your popcorn and start streaming!