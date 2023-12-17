What app can i stream NFL games for free?

Title: Stream NFL Games for Free: The Best Apps to Catch the Action

Introduction:

With the NFL season in full swing, football fans around the world are eager to catch their favorite teams in action. However, not everyone has access to cable TV or expensive streaming services. The good news is that there are several apps available that allow you to stream NFL games for free, ensuring you never miss a touchdown or a game-changing play.

Best Apps for Streaming NFL Games:

1. Yahoo Sports App:

The Yahoo Sports App is a popular choice for streaming NFL games for free. It offers live coverage of all Sunday games, including local and primetime matchups. The app also provides access to highlights, scores, and news updates, making it a comprehensive platform for football enthusiasts.

2. NFL Mobile App:

The official NFL Mobile App is another excellent option for streaming games. It offers live streaming of all nationally broadcasted games, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football. Additionally, the app provides access to exclusive content, such as NFL Network shows and game replays.

3. Locast:

Locast is a non-profit streaming service that allows users to access local broadcast channels for free. By downloading the Locast app, you can stream NFL games that are being aired on local channels in your area. However, please note that Locast is currently available in limited regions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Are these apps available for both iOS and Android devices?

A: Yes, all the mentioned apps are available for both iOS and Android devices.

Q: Do I need a subscription to stream NFL games on these apps?

A: No, these apps offer free streaming of NFL games without requiring a subscription.

Q: Can I watch games that are not broadcasted nationally?

A: Yes, the Yahoo Sports App and Locast allow you to stream local games in addition to nationally broadcasted ones.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to stream NFL games for free, the Yahoo Sports App, NFL Mobile App, and Locast are excellent options to consider. These apps provide live coverage, highlights, and additional football-related content, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action. Download your preferred app and get ready to cheer on your favorite team!