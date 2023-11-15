What Angelina Jolie Tattoos Meaning?

What Angelina Jolie Tattoos Mean?

Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress, is not only known for her exceptional talent but also for her extensive collection of tattoos. Each tattoo on her body holds a significant meaning, reflecting her personal journey and beliefs. Let’s delve into the world of Angelina Jolie’s tattoos and uncover their hidden meanings.

The Tattoos:

Angelina Jolie has over a dozen tattoos, each with its own unique story. Some of her most prominent tattoos include the coordinates of her children’s birthplaces, a Buddhist prayer, a quote from Tennessee Williams, and a large Bengal tiger.

The Meanings:

1. Coordinates: The coordinates tattooed on Angelina’s arm represent the birthplaces of her six children. It symbolizes the deep love and connection she has with her family.

2. Buddhist Prayer: On her left shoulder blade, Angelina has a Pali incantation tattooed, which is a Buddhist prayer for protection. It is a reminder of her spiritual beliefs and the importance of finding inner peace.

3. Tennessee Williams Quote: Angelina’s tattoo on her left forearm reads, “A prayer for the wild at heart, kept in cages.” This quote from Tennessee Williams’ play “Stairs to the Roof” reflects her free-spirited nature and her desire to break free from societal constraints.

4. Bengal Tiger: One of Angelina’s most recognizable tattoos is a large Bengal tiger on her lower back. It represents her strength, power, and resilience.

FAQ:

Q: How many tattoos does Angelina Jolie have?

A: Angelina Jolie has over a dozen tattoos.

Q: What do Angelina Jolie’s coordinates tattoo represent?

A: The coordinates tattooed on Angelina’s arm represent the birthplaces of her six children.

Q: What does Angelina Jolie’s Buddhist prayer tattoo mean?

A: The Buddhist prayer tattoo symbolizes protection and reflects her spiritual beliefs.

Q: What is the meaning behind Angelina Jolie’s Tennessee Williams quote tattoo?

A: The quote represents her free-spirited nature and the desire to break free from societal constraints.

Q: What does Angelina Jolie’s Bengal tiger tattoo symbolize?

A: The Bengal tiger tattoo represents her strength, power, and resilience.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie’s tattoos are not merely decorative but hold deep personal meanings. Each tattoo tells a story, reflecting her journey, beliefs, and love for her family. These tattoos serve as a constant reminder of her values and the experiences that have shaped her into the remarkable woman she is today.