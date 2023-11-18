What Angelina Jolie Is Doing Now?

Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, continues to make headlines with her diverse range of activities. From her philanthropic efforts to her upcoming film projects, Jolie remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and beyond. Let’s take a closer look at what she is currently involved in.

Philanthropy:

Jolie’s dedication to humanitarian work is well-known. She serves as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), advocating for the rights of refugees and displaced persons worldwide. Jolie has been actively involved in various initiatives, including raising awareness about the global refugee crisis and supporting education and healthcare programs in underprivileged communities.

Film Career:

While Jolie’s focus has shifted towards her humanitarian work in recent years, she has not abandoned her passion for acting and filmmaking. She is set to star in the upcoming Marvel film “Eternals,” which is scheduled for release in November 2021. Jolie plays the role of Thena, a powerful immortal warrior, in this highly anticipated superhero movie.

FAQ:

Q: What is a Special Envoy?

A: A Special Envoy is an individual appointed an organization or government to represent them in specific diplomatic or humanitarian matters. They often work to address specific issues or conflicts and advocate for solutions.

Q: When will “Eternals” be released?

A: “Eternals” is scheduled to be released in November 2021. However, release dates are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to stay updated through official announcements.

Q: What other films has Angelina Jolie been a part of?

A: Angelina Jolie has an extensive filmography, including notable movies such as “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “Maleficent,” and “Girl, Interrupted,” for which she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie continues to make a significant impact both on and off the screen. Through her philanthropic endeavors and upcoming film projects, she remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, using her platform to raise awareness and make a difference in the world.