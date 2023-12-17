What American label did HYBE buy?

HYBE Acquires Ithaca Holdings: A Game-Changing Move in the American Music Industry

In a groundbreaking deal that has sent shockwaves through the global music industry, South Korean entertainment powerhouse HYBE has announced its acquisition of Ithaca Holdings, a prominent American label. This strategic move marks HYBE’s bold expansion into the American market, solidifying its position as a major player in the international music scene.

HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, is renowned for its management of global sensation BTS, as well as other successful K-pop acts. With this acquisition, HYBE aims to leverage Ithaca Holdings’ extensive network and expertise to further propel its artists into the American mainstream.

Ithaca Holdings, founded music industry veteran Scooter Braun, is home to some of the biggest names in American music, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato. The label’s impressive roster and Braun’s influential connections have made it a force to be reckoned with in the American music scene.

FAQ:

Q: What does this acquisition mean for HYBE?

A: This acquisition allows HYBE to tap into Ithaca Holdings’ vast resources and industry know-how, enabling them to expand their reach in the American music market. It provides HYBE with a strong foothold in the Western music industry and opens up new opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Q: How will this impact Ithaca Holdings’ artists?

A: The acquisition is expected to bring about exciting synergies between HYBE’s K-pop artists and Ithaca Holdings’ American artists. It could lead to cross-cultural collaborations, increased exposure, and enhanced global success for both sets of artists.

Q: Will there be any changes in management?

A: While specific details regarding management changes have not been disclosed, it is expected that Scooter Braun will continue to play a significant role in the label’s operations, ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the unique identity of Ithaca Holdings.

This groundbreaking acquisition HYBE has undoubtedly shaken up the music industry, setting the stage for a new era of collaboration and innovation. As the lines between different music markets continue to blur, this move highlights the increasing globalization of the industry and the immense potential for cross-cultural exchange.