Amazon to Introduce Ads on Prime Video in 2024

Amazon has announced that it will begin incorporating ads into series and movies on its Prime Video streaming service starting early next year. This move follows the trend set other streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max, which have already introduced commercials into their previously ad-free environments. However, unlike its competitors, Amazon Prime Video will not offer an ad-supported tier at a lower price. Instead, the ad option will be the default for Prime subscribers, and those who prefer an ad-free experience will need to pay an additional monthly fee.

The introduction of ads on Prime Video is aimed at generating a second revenue stream for the service. Amazon plans to use the extra revenue to invest in compelling content and continue increasing its investment over the long term. The streaming platform is known for its expensive original programming, including the highly anticipated “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series and the spy series “Citadel.” Additionally, Amazon has secured exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football, for which they pay the NFL approximately $1 billion annually.

Amazon assures viewers that they will be exposed to “meaningfully fewer ads” than on traditional linear TV and other streaming providers. Currently, other ad-supported SVOD platforms already offer fewer ads compared to linear TV, with Amazon’s free, ad-supported service, Freevee, featuring three to six minutes of advertising per episode on its original series. The introduction of ads on Prime Video will not impact the Freevee service.

Existing Prime subscribers will not incur any additional costs, as Amazon has stated that it will not increase the price of a Prime membership in 2024. However, those who wish to watch movies and TV shows without ads will need to pay an additional $2.99 per month. Live sports events on Prime Video will continue to have ads regardless of the subscription tier.

While the exact placement of ads in movies is yet to be confirmed, Amazon has promised that the number of ads will be limited. This decision aims to strike a balance between monetizing content and preserving the viewer experience.

Unlike other streaming services that offer ad-supported tiers at a discount, Amazon’s bundling of Prime Video with its other services makes it challenging to offer a cheaper option. Prime membership includes benefits such as free shipping on packages and access to music streaming.

The introduction of ads on Prime Video is part of the ongoing evolution of streaming platforms, which are seeking to capitalize on both subscription fees and advertising revenue. By incorporating ads into their programming, streaming platforms can generate additional income while providing entertaining content to their viewers.

