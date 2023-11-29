What age is daycare in Singapore?

Daycare in Singapore: A Guide for Parents

As a parent in Singapore, one of the most important decisions you will make is choosing the right daycare for your child. With the increasing number of dual-income families, daycare centers have become an essential part of many children’s lives. But at what age can you enroll your child in daycare? Let’s explore the options available for different age groups.

Infant Care: 2 to 18 months

Infant care centers in Singapore cater to babies as young as two months old up to 18 months. These centers provide a nurturing environment where trained caregivers attend to your baby’s needs, including feeding, diaper changing, and nap times. They also offer age-appropriate activities to stimulate your child’s development.

Toddler Care: 18 months to 3 years

Once your child reaches 18 months, they can transition to a toddler care program. These programs focus on fostering independence, social skills, and early learning through play-based activities. Toddlers are encouraged to explore their surroundings and engage in group activities under the supervision of experienced teachers.

Preschool: 3 to 6 years

Preschools in Singapore typically accept children from the age of three to six years. These early childhood education centers provide a structured curriculum that prepares children for primary school. Preschools focus on developing cognitive, social, and emotional skills through a combination of play, hands-on activities, and guided learning.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are the operating hours of daycare centers in Singapore?

A: Daycare centers in Singapore usually operate from around 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, although specific hours may vary between centers.

Q: How much does daycare in Singapore cost?

A: The cost of daycare in Singapore varies depending on factors such as the age of the child, location, and the type of program. On average, parents can expect to pay between SGD 800 to SGD 2,000 per month.

Q: Are subsidies available for daycare services?

A: Yes, the Singapore government provides subsidies for eligible families to help offset the cost of daycare. The amount of subsidy depends on factors such as household income and the number of children enrolled in daycare.

Choosing the right daycare for your child is a crucial decision that requires careful consideration. By understanding the age requirements and available options in Singapore, you can make an informed choice that best suits your child’s needs and your family’s circumstances.