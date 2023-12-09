What age group watches Succession?

Who is Tuning in to Succession? A Look at the Age Group of Viewers

Succession, the critically acclaimed television drama series, has garnered a dedicated fan base since its premiere in 2018. The show, created Jesse Armstrong, follows the lives of the Roy family as they navigate the complex world of media conglomerates and family power struggles. With its gripping storyline and stellar performances, Succession has become a cultural phenomenon. But who exactly is watching this captivating series?

The Age Group of Succession Viewers

Succession has managed to captivate viewers across a wide range of age groups. However, the majority of its audience falls within the 25-54 age bracket. This demographic, often referred to as the “prime time” audience, is highly sought after advertisers due to its purchasing power and influence.

While Succession appeals to a broad range of viewers, it particularly resonates with young professionals and those interested in business and politics. The show’s portrayal of the cutthroat world of corporate power struggles and the complexities of family dynamics strikes a chord with this demographic.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a media conglomerate?

A: A media conglomerate refers to a large company that owns multiple media outlets, such as television networks, film studios, publishing houses, and more. These conglomerates often have significant influence and control over the media landscape.

Q: What does “prime time” audience mean?

A: The term “prime time” refers to the time slot during which television networks broadcast their most popular and highly-watched shows. It typically falls between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM, when a large portion of the audience is available to watch TV.

Q: Why does Succession resonate with young professionals?

A: Succession offers a compelling portrayal of the corporate world and the complexities of family dynamics. Young professionals, who may be navigating their own careers and dealing with familial relationships, find the show relatable and intriguing.

In conclusion, Succession has managed to attract a diverse audience, but it primarily appeals to viewers in the 25-54 age group. Its gripping storyline and exploration of power dynamics within a media conglomerate have struck a chord with young professionals and those interested in business and politics. As the show continues to captivate audiences, its influence and popularity are likely to grow.