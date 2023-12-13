What age do you graduate high school in Korea?

What Age Do Students Graduate High School in Korea?

In South Korea, education is highly valued and considered a crucial stepping stone towards a successful future. As such, the country’s education system is known for its rigor and high standards. One common question that arises is, “At what age do students graduate high school in Korea?” Let’s delve into this topic and explore the details.

The Korean Education System:

Before we discuss the age at which students graduate high school in Korea, it’s important to understand the structure of the Korean education system. The system consists of six years of primary school, followed three years of middle school, and finally, three years of high school.

High School Graduation Age:

In Korea, students typically graduate from high school at the age of 18 or 19. The exact age depends on the individual’s birthdate and the time of year they complete their studies. Students who were born between January 1st and March 1st graduate at the age of 19, while those born between March 2nd and December 31st graduate at 18.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can students graduate early?

A: Yes, it is possible for students to graduate early if they meet certain academic requirements. However, this is not a common practice.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the graduation age?

A: Yes, there are exceptions for students who have experienced extenuating circumstances, such as illness or other personal reasons. In such cases, students may be granted permission to graduate at a different age.

Q: What happens after high school graduation?

A: After graduating from high school, students in Korea have the option to pursue higher education at universities or vocational schools. Alternatively, they may choose to enter the workforce directly.

In conclusion, students in Korea typically graduate from high school at the age of 18 or 19, depending on their birthdate. The Korean education system places great emphasis on academic achievement, and high school graduation marks an important milestone in a student’s life.