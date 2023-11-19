What age did Miley Cyrus get veneers?

In the world of celebrities, it’s not uncommon for stars to undergo various cosmetic procedures to enhance their appearance. One such procedure that has gained popularity among Hollywood’s elite is getting veneers, a dental treatment that can transform a person’s smile. Miley Cyrus, the renowned singer and actress, is no exception to this trend. But at what age did she decide to get veneers?

According to reports, Miley Cyrus got veneers when she was just 18 years old. At that time, she was already a well-established star, having risen to fame through her role as Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel. As a young adult in the public eye, it’s understandable that she may have wanted to perfect her smile and maintain a flawless image.

Veneers are thin, custom-made shells that are bonded to the front surface of teeth to improve their appearance. They can be used to correct a variety of dental issues, including discoloration, misalignment, and gaps between teeth. By opting for veneers, Miley Cyrus was able to achieve a picture-perfect smile that complemented her glamorous persona.

