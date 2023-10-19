Social Media Giants Test Ad-Free Subscription Tiers, Raising Concerns for Small Businesses

Social media powerhouses like TikTok and Meta are currently testing ad-free subscription tiers outside of the United States, a move that could potentially disrupt small businesses and startups heavily reliant on targeted ads, according to several agency executives. While it represents an alternative revenue stream for these platforms, the absence of targeted ads could significantly impact local and small enterprises that heavily rely on ad targeting to raise awareness.

Meta recently announced plans to charge European users a monthly fee of $14 to access Instagram, unless they allow Meta to use their personal information for targeted ads. The decision comes after EU regulators’ crackdown on data privacy. On the other hand, TikTok is currently testing an ad-free subscription tier priced at $4.99 outside of the US, but the platform has no plans to pursue it domestically. However, TikTok has not released further details about its testing.

The trend of subscription-based models is not exclusive to TikTok and Meta. For instance, X, previously known as Twitter, has been promoting subscriptions since Elon Musk’s takeover, providing a 50% reduction in ad load for users who subscribe to their premium service for $8 per month. Snapchat also introduced a $3.99 ad-free subscription called Snap+, which has gained popularity, contributing to an estimated yearly revenue of $240 million out of the platform’s total $4.6 billion in 2021. YouTube has offered a $13.99 per month ad-free subscription since 2015, generating $5.3 billion in revenue from its premium offerings in 2019.

Moving towards subscription models brings guaranteed revenue for these platforms and reduces reliance on fluctuating advertising income. However, small businesses and those heavily reliant on targeted advertising might suffer as a result. Meta’s Instagram remains a top marketing channel for businesses, with 93% of agency professionals allocating a portion of their marketing budget to the platform. Similarly, 76% of agency professionals spend a portion of their marketing budget on TikTok.

While Meta and TikTok have not revealed any plans for an ad-free social media experience in the United States, agency executives believe discussions around this topic could further fuel influencer marketing, the creator economy, and niche communities. As more people pay for their social media experience and receive fewer targeted ads, influencer partnerships are expected to gain more value. Research shows that brands are increasingly investing in influencer marketing, with 73% of brand professionals allocating a portion of their marketing budgets to influencers Q3 of this year.

However, influencer marketing has its limitations, as the return on ad spend cannot be easily reported compared to platforms’ own reports. Additionally, working with influencers poses challenges, as missteps can result in public backlash. Advertisers may need to explore other online communities or work with influencers to reach their target audiences if the ad-free social media trend continues. It emphasizes the importance of building an authentic presence on platforms rather than solely relying on ads.

Overall, the rise of ad-free subscription tiers in social media platforms presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses, influencers, and marketers alike. While it offers a potentially stable revenue stream for platforms, small and local businesses may need to adapt their advertising strategies to reach their target audience effectively.

Sources: Meta, TikTok, Digiday+ Research, IMGN Media