What Actor Has an MD?

In the world of Hollywood, it’s not uncommon to find actors who have pursued various educational paths before making it big in the entertainment industry. While many actors have backgrounds in theater or film studies, there are a select few who have taken a different route and obtained advanced degrees in fields unrelated to acting. One such example is the talented actor and physician, Dr. Ken Jeong.

Dr. Ken Jeong, best known for his roles in movies like “The Hangover” and the TV show “Community,” is not only a successful actor but also a licensed medical doctor. Before pursuing a career in acting, Jeong completed his undergraduate studies at Duke University and went on to earn his medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He then completed his residency in internal medicine at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Despite his success in the medical field, Jeong’s passion for comedy and acting led him to pursue a career in entertainment. He gained recognition for his role as the eccentric gangster Leslie Chow in “The Hangover” series, which catapulted him into the spotlight. Since then, he has appeared in numerous films and television shows, showcasing his comedic talent and versatility as an actor.

FAQ:

Q: What is an MD?

A: MD stands for Doctor of Medicine. It is a professional degree awarded to individuals who have completed medical school and fulfilled the requirements to become licensed physicians.

Q: How did Ken Jeong become an actor?

A: Despite his background in medicine, Ken Jeong had a passion for comedy and acting. He began performing stand-up comedy while still practicing medicine and eventually decided to pursue a career in entertainment full-time.

Q: Has Ken Jeong ever practiced medicine?

A: Yes, Ken Jeong practiced medicine for several years before transitioning to a career in acting. He worked as a physician in internal medicine at various hospitals, including Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Q: What other roles has Ken Jeong played?

A: In addition to his role as Leslie Chow in “The Hangover” series, Ken Jeong has appeared in movies such as “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Knocked Up,” and “Role Models.” He has also had recurring roles in TV shows like “Community” and “Dr. Ken,” which he created and starred in.

In conclusion, Ken Jeong is a unique example of an actor who has successfully balanced a career in medicine with one in acting. His journey from being a licensed physician to a renowned comedian and actor is a testament to his talent and dedication. While he may be best known for his comedic roles, it’s important to recognize his impressive medical background, which sets him apart from many other actors in the industry.