The Kerala High Court seeks inputs on how to deal with online film reviewers engaging in negative criticism

The Kerala High Court has requested the State Police Chief to provide guidance on how individuals associated with a film can file complaints against activities aimed at denigrating and tarnishing the movie. The court is interested in understanding the consequences that flow from such complaints, both under penal law and the laws related to cyber activities. The request came in response to a plea filed the director of ‘Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam’, who sought a gag order preventing social media influencers and film reviewing vloggers from publishing any reviews of the film for at least 7 days after its release.

The court acknowledged that while free speech is constitutionally guaranteed, it must be exercised with reason and restraint. Justice Devan Ramachandran emphasized the distinction between fair criticism and pernicious attempts to blackmail and extort. He compared an attack on a property to a pestilential review, stating that both are attacks on tangible properties.

The director of the film argued that the rise of digital media and easy access to smartphones has allowed individuals to proclaim themselves as film reviewers and critics without adhering to ethical standards or accountability. This has led to unwarranted negative criticism being published on the same day as a film’s release, impacting its viewership and having detrimental consequences for the makers.

The petitioner further claimed that social media influencers and vloggers have been demanding money for promoting the film and threatening to publish negative degrading comments if payment is not made. Such behavior not only affects the integrity of the film but also places additional financial burdens on an already precarious industry.

The plea also seeks the central government to frame guidelines and standards for online film critics and vloggers, ensuring a balance between freedom of expression and the protection of the film industry’s hard work and creativity.

The court appointed Advocate Syam Padman as the Amicus Curiae to investigate the matter and sought the response of the Central Government. The Amicus Curiae discovered the presence of vested interests who claimed they could influence the success or failure of a movie.

The court acknowledged the power of the internet but warned of illegal and deleterious activities carried out individuals. The term ‘review bombing’ was mentioned, referring to the malicious activity aimed at attacking a property. The police were recognized as having a role in addressing this issue.

The court also asked regulatory authorities, including those under the Government of India, to investigate and inform the court about instances of such pernicious activities. The matter will be further considered on October 10.

Sources:

– Kerala High Court

– Advocate Syam Padman

– Government Pleader Vidya Kuriakose

– Central Government Counsel Suvin R. Menon