In a surprising turn of events, backup quarterback Joe Pesansky led the Holy Cross Crusaders to a thrilling 49-47 victory over Fordham in his first career start. Pesansky, who had previously only seen limited playing time, passed for an impressive 337 yards and three touchdowns, displaying poise, accuracy, and confidence on the field.

Despite the outstanding performance, Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney was not surprised Pesansky’s abilities. Chesney praised Pesansky’s preparation and commitment, stating that he always prepares like the starter every week. The 6-foot-4, 224-pound junior had been waiting for an opportunity to showcase his abilities and was thrilled when he was finally given the chance to prove himself.

While Pesansky shined on the field, star starting quarterback Matthew Sluka supported his teammate from the sideline. Sluka, who was limited an undisclosed muscular injury, cheered for Pesansky and congratulated him after big plays. Pesansky appreciated Sluka’s support and described him as an awesome teammate, considering Sluka’s own difficulties in not being able to play.

In addition to Pesansky’s standout performance, senior cornerback Matt Duchemin made a crucial play that secured the victory for Holy Cross. Duchemin intercepted a pass from Fordham’s quarterback and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown, marking his first interception of the season. Duchemin’s interception showcased the team’s resolve and determination to succeed.

Holy Cross will now face Lehigh, aiming to extend their winning streak against the Mountain Hawks and remain in contention for the Patriot League title. Pesansky, as always, will be ready to lead the team to victory, whether he is on or off the field. With unexpected heroes emerging and stepping up when needed the most, Holy Cross is proving that success can come from unlikely sources.

