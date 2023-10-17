The Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Store Offers Canadians a Variety of Ways to Show Their Support for Veterans

The Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Store, located in Ottawa, offers a wide range of items for Canadians to show their respect and pride for veterans throughout the year. With over 1,100 products available, including poppy pins, clothing, mugs, and lawn ornaments, Canadians have numerous options to choose from.

Despite being open for a decade, many Canadians are unaware of poppystore.ca. The online store was established in response to the demand for products that allow people to remember the sacrifices of veterans year-round. One of the most popular items this year is the poppy centre pin, which can be worn on the lapel poppy. Another sought-after item is the gold-rim poppy pin, along with the new lawn ornament. These three products, among others, contribute greatly to the funds raised through poppystore.ca purchases.

The funds enable the Legion to support veterans through various programs across the country, such as mental health support and fly fishing outings. According to Legion spokesperson Nujma Bond, when veterans see others wearing a poppy or showcasing any related item, they feel that they are being remembered, and their fallen colleagues and their work are being honored.

One satisfied customer, Susan Cota, discovered poppystore.ca on social media. Cota, who comes from a family with a strong tradition of service, believes that the one day of Remembrance Day is not enough to honor and show support for veterans. She has already received her first shipment of items from the Poppy Store and is excited to display her memorabilia. Cota particularly appreciates the convenience of ordering items like car magnets, which can be displayed year-round.

To ensure that their purchase supports the Legion, Bond urges Canadians to visit poppystore.ca or their local Legion branch, as many unauthorized knockoff products exist in the market. Remembering the fallen and showing support to veterans and their families is crucial, as it not only honors their sacrifice but also reminds them that their service is valued and appreciated.

