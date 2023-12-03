What 2 types of data are covered GDPR?

Understanding GDPR: The Two Types of Data it Covers

In today’s digital age, data has become a valuable asset for businesses and individuals alike. However, with the increasing concerns over privacy and data protection, the European Union (EU) introduced the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018. This comprehensive legislation aims to safeguard the personal information of EU citizens and harmonize data protection laws across member states. But what exactly does GDPR cover? Let’s delve into the two types of data that fall under its purview.

1. Personal Data:

GDPR places a strong emphasis on protecting personal data, which refers to any information that can directly or indirectly identify an individual. This includes obvious identifiers such as names, addresses, and social security numbers, but it also extends to less obvious data like IP addresses, device IDs, and even online cookies. Essentially, any data that can be used to distinguish or trace back to an individual falls under the umbrella of personal data.

2. Sensitive Data:

In addition to personal data, GDPR also addresses the protection of sensitive data. This category encompasses information that is particularly private or sensitive in nature, such as an individual’s racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religious beliefs, health data, or sexual orientation. The regulation recognizes that this type of data requires extra care and protection due to its potential for misuse or discrimination.

FAQ:

Q: Why does GDPR focus on personal and sensitive data?

A: Personal and sensitive data are considered the most vulnerable and require heightened protection to ensure individuals’ privacy rights are respected.

Q: How does GDPR impact businesses?

A: GDPR places significant responsibilities on businesses that handle personal and sensitive data. They must obtain explicit consent, implement robust security measures, and provide individuals with the right to access, rectify, and erase their data.

Q: What are the penalties for non-compliance with GDPR?

A: Non-compliance with GDPR can result in severe penalties, including fines of up to €20 million or 4% of a company’s global annual turnover, whichever is higher.

In conclusion, GDPR covers two main types of data: personal data and sensitive data. By regulating the collection, storage, and processing of these types of information, the EU aims to protect individuals’ privacy and ensure responsible data handling practices. As businesses and individuals navigate the digital landscape, understanding and complying with GDPR’s requirements is crucial to maintaining trust and safeguarding personal information.