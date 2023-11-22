What 14 channels is YouTube TV dropping?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service, recently announced that it will be dropping 14 channels from its lineup. This decision has left many subscribers disappointed and wondering about the future of their favorite shows and programs. Here is everything you need to know about the channels being removed and the reasons behind this move.

The channels being dropped YouTube TV include AMC, BBC America, Sundance TV, IFC, WE TV, BBC World News, NBA TV, MLB Network, Tennis Channel, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel, MotorTrend, and Revolt. These channels cover a wide range of content, from sports to entertainment, and their absence will undoubtedly be felt many viewers.

The decision to remove these channels comes as a result of a failure to reach a new carriage agreement between YouTube TV and their parent company, WarnerMedia. This disagreement over pricing and terms has led to the removal of these channels from the streaming service’s lineup.

FAQ:

Q: Will I still be able to watch my favorite shows?

A: Unfortunately, if your favorite shows are aired on one of the 14 channels being dropped, you will no longer have access to them through YouTube TV. However, you may be able to find alternative streaming options or consider subscribing to another streaming service that includes these channels.

Q: Will the subscription price change?

A: YouTube TV has not announced any changes to its subscription price as a result of dropping these channels. However, some subscribers may feel that the removal of these channels diminishes the value of the service and may consider canceling their subscription.

Q: Are there any plans to add new channels?

A: YouTube TV has not made any specific announcements regarding the addition of new channels. However, they have stated that they are constantly evaluating and expanding their offerings to provide the best possible experience for their subscribers.

In conclusion, YouTube TV’s decision to drop 14 channels from its lineup has left many subscribers disappointed. The absence of these channels will undoubtedly impact the viewing experience for some users. It remains to be seen whether YouTube TV will be able to reach new agreements with these channels or if subscribers will need to explore alternative streaming options to access their favorite content.