The Writers Guild of America Approves New Contract with Hollywood Studios, Ending Strike

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have ratified a new labor contract with Hollywood studios, marking the end of a strike that disrupted film and TV production. In a ratification vote, 99% of WGA members voted in favor of the new pact.

The three-year deal, effective until May 1, 2026, was reached after five days of negotiations between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The agreement received endorsement from the boards of the WGA East and West, allowing writers to return to work during the ratification process.

Some writers have already resumed work, including late-night talk shows, while others continue to support the picket lines of the striking SAG-AFTRA actors’ union. The WGA negotiating committee has encouraged writers to stand in solidarity with the actors until their own labor talks with the AMPTP conclude.

The new contract includes stepped increases in minimum salaries, with a 5% jump upon ratification, followed 4% in May 2024 and 3.5% in May 2025. Health and pension contributions will also see increases. The deal imposes restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), preventing AI from writing or rewriting literary material and ensuring that AI-generated material does not affect a writer’s credit.

Furthermore, the contract introduces a new residual formula for streaming programs, providing bonuses for successful shows or films based on viewership metrics. It also includes pay increases and employment guarantees for writers employed on TV series, based on the number of episodes being produced.

While the strike the WGA has come to an end, labor talks between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA are ongoing, as the actors have been on strike since mid-July.

Sources:

– WGA East and West endorsement of the deal on Sept. 26

– WGA negotiating committee message to union members on Sept. 26

– WGA contract details available at wgacontract2023.org/the-campaign/summary-of-the-2023-wga-mba