Writers to Receive Bonuses for Successful Streaming Projects, But Data Transparency Remains Limited

In the recently announced 2023 WGA-AMPTP agreement, there are provisions for writers to receive bonuses if their projects prove successful in the streaming realm. However, these bonuses come with several important caveats.

One of the main concerns for writers has been the lack of data transparency in the agreement. Despite the fact that the WGA will have access to data on the number of people who streamed a given show or movie, they are only allowed to share this data “in aggregate.” This means that writers will not receive specific information on how many individuals watched their specific projects.

To shed light on these issues, let’s delve into the fine print of the agreement.

Under the new agreement, the WGA will be provided with the total hours streamed for “high budget” streaming original shows and movies, both domestically and internationally. However, it is important to note that the definition of “high budget” may vary.

While this data may be valuable in understanding the overall success of a project, it falls short in providing writers with specific insights into the viewership of their work. This lack of granular data can make it challenging for writers to gauge the impact of their projects and negotiate future deals based on their streaming success.

The limited data transparency is a cause for concern among writers who were hoping to have more detailed information on the viewership of their individual projects. Without this data, it could be difficult for writers to fully understand the reach and popularity of their work in the streaming landscape.

It remains to be seen how this limited data transparency will impact writers and their negotiations in the future. Writers may need to find alternative ways to gain insights into the success of their projects and advocate for greater transparency in data sharing.

