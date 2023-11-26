Unlock Your Social Media Potential: County Wexford Chamber Skillsnet’s Virtual Social Media Fest

Attention business owners and social media enthusiasts in Co Wexford! The highly anticipated Social Media Fest, organized County Wexford Chamber Skillsnet, is practically sold-out. However, fret not, as virtual tickets are now available through the chamber website for those not able to secure a seat at The Talbot Hotel.

This groundbreaking event promises to delve deep into the world of social media, offering invaluable ideas, advice, and inspiration. It has attracted a lineup of eminent experts and social media gurus, each bringing their unique insights to the table. While we may not have their exact words, envision a captivating blend of expertise and genius from the likes of Kareem Mostafa, Ashleigh Watson, Samantha Kelly, Anita Wong, Denise Whitmore, Tara Prendergast, Dee & Jan, Amanda Webb, Meg O’Gara, Carol Gaffney, and Declan O’Keeffe.

Delving into all aspects of social media, this event caters to digital marketers, content creators, social media managers, and anyone looking to harness the power of the online realm. Whether you seek to elevate your marketing strategies or master personal branding, this inclusive gathering offers a platform for learning and collaboration.

Wary of missing out? Fear not! With virtual tickets now available, you can be part of this transformative experience from the comfort of your own space. Simply head to countywexfordchamber.ie, where you will find a detailed schedule and the opportunity to secure your virtual seat.

Don’t let a sold-out event dampen your enthusiasm for unlocking the true potential of social media. Grab your virtual ticket today and join us as we explore the dynamic world of digital connectivity.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I attend County Wexford Chamber Skillsnet’s Social Media Fest virtually?

To attend the event virtually, simply purchase virtual tickets through the County Wexford Chamber website at countywexfordchamber.ie. You will find a full schedule of the event as well.

Who are some of the featured experts at the Social Media Fest?

The event boasts an impressive lineup of social media experts and gurus, including Kareem Mostafa, Ashleigh Watson, Samantha Kelly, Anita Wong, Denise Whitmore, Tara Prendergast, Dee & Jan, Amanda Webb, Meg O’Gara, Carol Gaffney, and Declan O’Keeffe.

What kind of audience is the Social Media Fest targeting?

The event attracts a wide range of individuals with an interest in social media, including digital marketers, content creators, social media managers, business owners, and entrepreneurs. It welcomes anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of social media’s impact on marketing and personal branding.