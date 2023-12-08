Unique and Budget-Friendly Celebrity-Approved Gifts

Summary: In the spirit of the holiday season, celebrities are revealing their go-to gifts that are both meaningful and budget-friendly. From Mindy Kaling’s homemade apple chutney to Andy Cohen’s personalized notepads, these celebrities have shared their favorite gift ideas that are sure to impress without breaking the bank.

Mindy Kaling, known for her role in “The Office,” suggests skipping the typical hostess gifts and opting for something more personalized. Instead of bringing flowers or perishable food items, Kaling recommends gifting her homemade apple chutney or a character-themed ornament. Speaking of ornaments, Kaling mentions that some of her most memorable roles, such as the character “Kelly Kapoor” from “The Office” or “Disgust” from “Inside Out,” have ornaments available for purchase. These unique gifts serve as a reminder of the thoughtfulness behind the gesture.

If you have a food-loving friend, Kaling suggests Spicewell’s New Salt and New Pepper as fantastic options. These flavorful and nutrient-enriched condiments make for great gifts that can be used both men and women, without leaving any strange aftertaste.

Television host Drew Barrymore values the sentiment behind an engraved gift. She suggests anything that can be personalized, whether it’s a heart locket or an ID bracelet. Etsy offers a personalized stainless steel adjustable ID bracelet, allowing you to add the recipient’s name, initials, or a special phrase.

For those in need of office or household-related gifts, television personality Andy Cohen recommends personalized notepads. Cohen notes that everyone loves to see their name on items, so this personalized gift is both practical and thoughtful. A monogrammed notepad set makes for an excellent gift that can be used daily.

Reality star Khloé Kardashian shares her love for a rhinestone-decorated water bottle. This gift is not only fashionable but also serves as a motivational tool for staying hydrated. With motivational sayings printed on the side, this gallon-sized water bottle is perfect for those determined to stay on track with their water intake.

Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt believes in creating personalized beauty kits as gifts. She suggests starting with a monogrammed travel case and filling it with her favorite beauty products. Some of her top picks include L’Oreal’s Bambi Eye Mascara, the viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm. Schwarzenegger Pratt emphasizes the importance of including products that are safe for everyone to use, making it a gift that can be enjoyed all.

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth shares her passion for autobiographies, making Reba McEntire’s latest book a top pick for gifting. Chenoweth praises the book for not only its entertaining anecdotes but also its easy and delicious recipes. This thoughtful gift is perfect for book lovers and fans of Reba McEntire.

Whether you’re shopping for a hostess, a foodie, or a beauty enthusiast, these celebrity-approved gifts under $25 and $50 are sure to make a lasting impression without breaking the bank. With their personal touch and budget-friendly price tags, these gifts are guaranteed to bring joy and appreciation to your loved ones this holiday season.