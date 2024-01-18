Celebrities Dish on Affordable Drugstore Beauty Products

Summary: Discover the beauty products that celebrities swear, all available at your local drugstore. From lip balm to mascara, these affordable finds will have you looking red carpet-ready without breaking the bank.

Celebrities may seem like they have access to all the expensive beauty products in the world, but sometimes they opt for affordable drugstore finds instead. In our exclusive Shopping Diaries series, we’ve had the privilege of speaking with various stars who shared their go-to products that won’t empty your wallet. Here are some of their favorite drugstore beauty picks:

1. Kristin Chenoweth is a fan of the Nivea Shimmer Lip Care Moisturizing Lip Balm. Not only does it provide moisture, but it also adds a touch of color for those days when you want to look effortlessly put together.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas swears Virgin Coconut Oil. Passed down from her grandmother, this natural ingredient is a versatile staple that can be used for body moisturizing and even as a hair treatment.

3. Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s mascara of choice is the L’Oréal Bambi Eye Mascara. Its lifting and curling formula ensures clump-free, fluttery lashes that rival high-end options.

4. Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops are a must-have for Brooke Shields. Perfect for combatting bloodshot eyes, these drops quickly brighten and refresh the eyes for a more awake appearance.

5. Mindy Kaling opts for the Cetaphil Face Wash for Combination to Oily Skin. This affordable cleanser effectively removes impurities without stripping the skin, perfect for maintaining a healthy complexion.

6. Drew Barrymore loves Now Solutions Vitamin E-Oil. Made with pure olive oil, this budget-friendly option is a nourishing treat for the skin, helping to combat dryness and wrinkles.

7. For Chenoweth, Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is a game-changer. It works wonders on her dry and crepey skin, leaving it smoother and more hydrated.

8. Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit is a go-to for Shields. Perfect for quick touch-ups or when a trip to the salon isn’t possible, these wax strips deliver salon-like results at home.

9. Bethenny Frankel swears the e.l.f. Flawless Face 6-Piece Brush Collection. These affordable brushes are versatile and excellent for applying makeup with precision.

10. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Foundation, SPF 20 is Frankel’s favorite foundation. The drugstore brand’s extensive research and development teams ensure that their foundations are of top-notch quality.

11. Carrie Underwood recommends Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream. This affordable moisturizer can be found almost anywhere and provides nourishment for the skin.

12. Erin Andrews keeps her smile bright with Crest 3D Whitestrips. These whitening strips are a go-to for coffee and wine drinkers, ensuring a dazzling smile on game days.

When it comes to beauty products, celebrities know a thing or two. Their affordable drugstore finds are proof that you don’t have to spend a fortune to achieve a glowing complexion or flawless makeup. So next time you’re browsing the aisles of your local drugstore, keep these celebrity-approved products in mind.