Ocean Connections Bids Farewell to Milwaukee County Zoo After 33 Years

Summary: After providing 33 years of entertainment and education to visitors at Milwaukee County Zoo, Ocean Connections is sadly bidding farewell. The departure is not choice but due to the urgent need for repairs on the zoo’s pool, which is impacting the welfare of the animals. Founder Shelley Ballmann, who started as a dolphin trainer in 1987, transformed her passion into Ocean of Fun and later into Ocean Connections. The departure will see all the seal and sea lion performers finding new homes at sister facilities.

All the finned performers will be relocated to sister facilities. Three will head to Hershey Park in Pennsylvania, while one will reunite with an old friend at Myrtle Beach. Ballmann emphasized that their goal is to make a difference in both animals’ and people’s lives, and the impact they have had within the community has been significant.

Families who have enjoyed the seal and sea lion shows over the years are saddened the farewell. Angela Boelk, who traveled from Rockford, Illinois, expressed her desire to make it for the last aquatic show. She reflects on the memories from her childhood and wants to pass down the same love and inspiration to her own children.

Although Ocean Connections is leaving Milwaukee, Ballmann is proud of the educational impact they have had on the community. They have received feedback and appreciation for the difference they have made in educating the public about marine life.

Ocean Connections may be saying goodbye to Milwaukee County Zoo, but their legacy will forever be remembered those whose lives they touched.