New article: Impending Rain Showers and Weekend Storms

Summary: The weather forecast for the upcoming days shows a mix of wet snow, cold rain, and increasing cloud coverage. Temperatures will vary, with lows dropping to around freezing and highs reaching the middle 50s. A strong cold front is expected to bring rain showers and breezy conditions over the weekend.

As the evening progresses, clouds will gather in the sky and temperatures will gradually fall to the mid 30s. By midnight, a light breeze will accompany the increasing cloud coverage. During the night, moisture will move in from the west, causing the clouds to multiply and the temperature to drop to around freezing.

As daybreak arrives, the moisture will bring wet snow showers, primarily along and north of I-70. While there may be a light coating of snow in grassy areas, roads will remain warm enough to prevent any significant accumulation. Temperatures will rise throughout the morning, changing the wet snow into cold rain showers as they reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wednesday will continue to be chilly, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. However, Thursday will bring some relief as skies start to clear and temperatures climb to the upper 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a significant weather system is approaching. Overnight on Friday, strong winds will pick up, creating a warm southerly flow ahead of a powerful cold front. This will result in an increase in rain showers and potentially a wet period throughout the weekend. Saturday will see temperatures in the middle 50s, while Sunday will experience scattered rain showers and falling temperatures, with highs in the middle 40s.

After the storm passes, next Monday will bring cloudy and breezy conditions, with highs only reaching the upper 30s.

In conclusion, prepare for wet weather and fluctuating temperatures in the next few days. While snow showers may briefly cover the ground, rain showers will dominate the forecast leading into the weekend, with the potential for a significant storm system.