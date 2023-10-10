Westside Gunn Announces New Album “And Then You Pray For Me” Inspired Creative Rush During Paris Fashion Week

Westside Gunn, co-founder of Griselda Records, has announced his upcoming album “And Then You Pray For Me,” which is set to release on October 13th. The album is the sequel to his critically acclaimed project “Pray For Paris,” and was inspired a similar creative rush he experienced during this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Westside Gunn revealed that he stayed overseas after Paris Fashion Week, spending several months exploring different countries and immersing himself in what he calls “super Flygod shit.” During this time, he visited landmarks like the Pyramids of Giza and focused on honing his craft as a musician and fashion designer.

“And Then You Pray For Me” is a 21-track project that Westside Gunn describes as his best work and a masterpiece. He also mentions that it is versatile enough to be considered a double album. However, he states that this will be the last project he releases with such meticulousness. In the future, he plans to release music in a more spontaneous and guerilla style.

The album was created during a pressurized creative process that took place in hotel rooms and foreign studios, including Paris’ IBO Studio. Westside Gunn explores a wide range of sonic palettes on the album, from raw Memphis 1998 Three 6 Mafia-sounding tracks to collaborations with artists like Ty Dolla $ign, EST Gee, Peezy, Jeezy, and Rick Ross.

While the album showcases Westside Gunn’s musical growth and exploration, he reassures fans that he is not abandoning the traditionalist rap sound that Griselda is known for. He aims to expand the label’s identity beyond being labeled as solely a boom-bap label.

Westside Gunn’s inspiration for creating the sequel to “Pray for Paris” came from the same energy he felt during his previous visit to Paris Fashion Week in 2020. He recalls the excitement of having his song played at the Off-White show and being inspired to create something fly. This year, he had a similar energy and decided to stay overseas to record the album, traveling to countries like Greece, Germany, and different parts of France.

One of the most interesting places Westside Gunn visited for the first time was Egypt. He describes the experience as both raw and eye-opening, realizing the poverty that exists in certain areas. Despite the contrast between his own luxurious lifestyle and the poverty he witnessed, he showed love and support to the people he encountered.

“And Then You Pray For Me” is a testament to Westside Gunn’s artistic growth and his desire to experiment with different sounds and styles. He aims to defy expectations and continue pushing boundaries as an artist.

Sources: Rolling Stone