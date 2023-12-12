Complaints Pour in Over MPs’ Language and Social Media Posts

Members of Parliament (MPs) in Westminster have faced a barrage of complaints regarding their comments on social media and their language in the Commons. The Standards Commissioner, Daniel Greenberg, reported that his office has received over a thousand complaints this year alone regarding offensive remarks made elected politicians.

While the role of the Standards Commissioner does not typically involve investigating language used in the Chamber, Greenberg stated that his office responds to these complaints informing the concerned individuals that such matters fall outside his jurisdiction. However, the office does not simply dismiss these complainants but provides them with a carefully worded letter, explaining the reasons for its decision and, when relevant, directing them to appropriate authorities.

Greenberg emphasized that it is not the Commissioner’s role to interfere with how MPs handle their constituents, their complaints, or their expression of views. Nevertheless, the office does acknowledge the broader concerns raised the complainants and often highlights ongoing discussions on these issues, both in the Commissioner’s annual report and during discussions with the Committee.

In addition to the complaints about language used in the Commons, Greenberg noted that his office has also received many complaints about MPs’ opinions and views expressed on social media. However, he reiterated that it is not within his remit to investigate such matters, as it falls under the purview of how MPs interact with their constituents. Nonetheless, complainants are provided with information and resources that may assist them in further pursuing their concerns.

In conclusion, while the Standards Commissioner’s role does not cover investigations into offensive language used MPs, his office is actively engaged in addressing complaints and providing guidance to the public. The growing number of complaints reflects the increasing public scrutiny and demand for accountability in political discourse, both online and within Parliament.