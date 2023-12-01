New Prep Hack Goes Viral: The Secret to Perfectly Peeled Potatoes

A video demonstrating a simple but effective potato-peeling method has recently taken social media storm. Posted Matt Weiss, a tennis coach and director of tennis at Westwood Country Club in Rocky River, the 32-second clip has garnered over 2 million views and 13,000 comments on his page, @quitmyjob.

In the video, Weiss reveals a quick prep hack for peeling potatoes. Instead of the traditional method of painstakingly removing the skin, he suggests making a slight indent around the circumference of the potato. This technique causes the skin to easily slip off, saving time and effort in the kitchen.

Unsurprisingly, Weiss himself was astonished the overwhelming response to the video. “I literally didn’t expect anything from the video really, but I took a little video of it and posted it and it blew up,” he said. “I was thinking that maybe I broke the internet.”

Interestingly, Weiss, who confesses that he is not an avid cook, learned about this handy trick from his fiancée. It is believed that she discovered it from her grandmother. Ironically, despite his newfound popularity as a potato-peeling expert, Weiss actually prefers potatoes with the skin on.

This is not the first time a potato-related story has captivated the public’s attention. Back in 1987, a baseball player substituted a potato in a hidden-ball trick during a game, resulting in both laughter and controversy.

As for Weiss, he continues to create videos on various subjects that pique his interest. He does not follow a specific theme or schedule but prefers to focus on what he finds fun and entertaining. While his TikTok page lacks a clear niche, it is his random and unexpected content that seems to engage viewers.

FAQ:

Q: What is the potato-peeling hack?

A: By making a slight indent around the circumference of a potato, the skin can be easily removed.

Q: Who discovered this hack?

A: Matt Weiss, the creator of the viral video, learned it from his fiancée, who may have received it from her grandmother.

Q: Is Matt Weiss a professional cook?

A: No, he is a tennis coach and director of tennis, but he occasionally shares cooking-related videos.

Q: Are there similar viral videos on Weiss’ page?

A: Yes, his page features various random videos, covering different topics that catch his attention.

Q: How did the hidden-ball trick involving a potato become popular?

A: In 1987, a baseball player used a hidden potato instead of a baseball to play a prank during a game, capturing people’s attention.