An Investigation Reveals Disturbing Online Predator Targeting Young Girls

An ongoing investigation has brought to light the alarming actions of a 20-year-old Westfield man who stands accused of molesting a young girl at Grand Park and preying on other girls through social media. The Westfield Police Department initiated the investigation almost a year ago after a mother discovered explicit messages on her 12-year-old daughter’s phone. The girl had shared details of the Grand Park incident with a friend, who responded with shock and concern. Authorities believe that this case may be just the tip of the iceberg, with potentially more victims yet to be identified.

Benjamin Rollo, the suspect in custody, has revealed to investigators that there may be over 1,000 images of young girls on his phone. Disturbingly, police also found a Snapchat account with no identifiable information that communicated with at least 13 accounts belonging to girls aged 11 to 15. The anonymous account would request meetings or explicit content exchanges with the girls.

Although the full extent of Benjamin Rollo’s actions is still being uncovered, it has been confirmed that just hours after sexually molesting the 12-year-old victim at Grand Park, the same account linked to Rollo contacted a 15-year-old girl, sending her an explicit video. The authorities were able to trace the anonymous account back to Rollo connecting his face with explicit photos and videos sent to young girls.

The seriousness of these crimes is reflected in the charges brought against Rollo — three counts of child molesting, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and two counts of possession of child pornography. Rollo remains in police custody with a bail set at $100,000. If found guilty, he could face a prison sentence ranging from three to 16 years.

5. Q: What safety tips should parents follow to protect their children online?

A: The Westfield Police Department recommends having open communication with children about the potential dangers of online interactions, reminding them not to share personal information, and cautioning against befriending strangers or meeting them unsupervised.