Man Arrested for Sexual Predation on Social Media and Molestation at Grand Park

An ongoing investigation is underway following the arrest of a 20-year-old man from Westfield who has been accused of molesting a girl at Grand Park and engaging in sexual predatory behavior with other girls through social media platforms. The Westfield Police Department initiated the investigation almost a year ago after a mother discovered messages on her 12-year-old daughter’s phone, detailing the encounter at Grand Park, according to court documents.

Authorities believe that there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward or be identified investigators. After being taken into custody, the suspect, Benjamin Rollo, admitted to the existence of over 1,000 images of young girls on his phone. Furthermore, police discovered a Snapchat account connected to Rollo that lacked any identifiable information such as phone number, address, name, or email. This account had communication with at least 13 other Snapchat accounts belonging to girls between the ages of 11 and 15. The conversations involved requests for meetings and exchanges of explicit content.

The police affidavit reveals that shortly after sexually molesting a 12-year-old girl in July 2022, the anonymous account linked to Rollo reached out to a 15-year-old girl asking to meet. Subsequently, the account sent the girl a video of male genitals. The authorities were able to connect the anonymous account to Rollo after discovering explicit photos and at least one video featuring him with the young girls.

Rollo’s attorney has declined to provide any comments regarding the case.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the charges against Benjamin Rollo?

Benjamin Rollo is facing three counts of child molesting, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and two counts of possession of child pornography.

2. How long is the imprisonment for Level 3 felonies in Indiana?

According to Indiana’s sentencing guidelines, Level 3 felonies carry a prison term of three to 16 years, with a recommended sentence of nine years.

3. What online safety tips should parents follow?

The Westfield Police Department recommends that parents communicate with their children about the potential dangers of online interactions. Parents should emphasize responsible internet use, caution against sharing personal information, warn against befriending strangers online, and never agree to unsupervised meetings with unfamiliar individuals.

