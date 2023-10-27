Western University Seeks New Muslim Chaplain to Promote Inclusive Dialogue

Western University, located in London, Ont., has recently parted ways with Imam Aarij Anwer, their former Muslim chaplain, following online comments he made about the Israel-Hamas conflict that the institution’s president deemed “divisive.” Anwer had been volunteering as a spiritual leader for Muslim students at the university. Western University’s statement, co-signed President Alan Shepard and Associate Vice-President of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Opiyo Oloya, emphasized the importance of peaceful and respectful dialogue, which they believe Anwer’s comments did not align with.

Anwer’s remarks were a response to criticisms made former Canadian Senator Linda Frum regarding a Toronto rally in support of Palestinians. While Frum’s comments alleged the celebration of violence, Anwer contended that Palestinians were mourning the loss of their own children rather than rejoicing in the deaths of Israeli babies. Western University acknowledged its commitment to supporting Palestinian, Muslim, Jewish, and Israeli students, recognizing the pain they may be experiencing. The university emphasized the need for an inclusive environment where all community members feel safe, heard, and supported. According to Western University’s statement, even volunteer positions must adhere to this commitment, as divisive statements compromise the university’s inclusive values.

In light of increasing instances of Islamophobia and the escalating conflict, the London-based Muslim advocacy group, Hikma, expressed deep concern over Anwer’s dismissal. They urged the Muslim community to engage with Western University sending pre-populated emails requesting a public explanation of the decision, its reversal, along with an apology. The group highlighted the broader context of rising Islamophobia and the impact such terminations may have on fostering inclusive spaces.

Western University has emphasized its dedication to providing spiritual and emotional support to its diverse student body actively searching for a new Muslim chaplain. The university aims to find an individual who can promote an environment of inclusive dialogue, understanding, and respect among students of various backgrounds.

