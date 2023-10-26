New Misconduct Allegations Against UK Police Officer for Offensive WhatsApp Messages

PC Louis Hepplestone, a police officer with West Yorkshire Police, is facing a misconduct hearing next month after allegations surfaced regarding his involvement in an offensive and discriminatory WhatsApp group. The details of the allegations have been released the police force, shedding light on the nature of the messages exchanged within the group.

According to West Yorkshire Police, PC Hepplestone allegedly breached professional behavior standards relating to authority, respect, courtesy, equality, and diversity. It is claimed that he failed to challenge or report the improper conduct displayed in the WhatsApp messages. The alleged misconduct occurred between July 30, 2020, and March 15, 2022, during which PC Hepplestone received, responded to, and sent offensive and discriminatory messages.

The investigation has revealed that before joining West Yorkshire Police as a constable on November 16, 2020, PC Hepplestone had already been a member of the WhatsApp group. The group included two other individuals, one of whom, Mr. William Loyd Hughes, also later joined the police force as a Detention Officer on February 14, 2022. PC Hepplestone did not report Mr. Hughes’ involvement in the offensive and discriminatory messages at any point.

The upcoming hearing, scheduled for November 2 and 3, will determine whether the allegations against PC Hepplestone amount to gross misconduct. It is crucial that this case is thoroughly investigated to ensure that all police officers uphold the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and respect for equality and diversity.

