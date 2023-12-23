West Sadsbury Township Plans Tax Increase, Considers Fee Adjustments

In a recent decision, West Sadsbury Township supervisors in Chester County have approved a 2-mill tax increase as part of their 2024 budget. This represents a 55% increase, raising the rate from 3.6 mills to 5.6 mills. However, the fire-protection tax will remain unchanged at 1.4 mills. As a result, property owners in the township can expect their total new tax bill to be 7 mills.

The decision to increase taxes was motivated the need to address ongoing budget shortfalls and protect the township’s reserves. “Each year we end up short. Beside our regular budget, something is going to break – it can eat (the reserves) up pretty quick,” explained Vice Chair John Keesey.

The budget allocates significant funds for police wages at $445,000, which is one of the largest items. Additionally, $40,000 has been included for advanced life support services provided Westwood Fire Company. This expenditure was not included as a separate line item in the previous year’s budget but was covered the township.

A special meeting is scheduled for late December where the 2024 budget will be formally adopted. During this meeting, the township will also review its fee schedule for zoning, permits, and planning. The aim is to ensure that the fees reflect current costs and bring them in line with the township’s budgetary requirements.

Supervisor Herbert “Butch” Myers, who was appointed at a previous meeting to fill a vacancy, participated in his second board meeting. Following his appointment, Myers ran unopposed in the November election for his position.

The tax increase and examination of fees are part of the township’s proactive approach to managing its finances and ensuring adequate resources for future needs. By making these necessary adjustments, West Sadsbury Township aims to maintain a solid financial foundation and provide essential services to its residents.