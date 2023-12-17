Local Schools Spread Holiday Cheer at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

The annual Holiday Music Festival is bringing festive cheer to travelers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In its 27th year, the festival kicked off on Monday and will continue throughout the week.

Student choirs from several local schools have been lined up to perform daily in the Airport Grand Hall from December 4th to December 8th, between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. This includes Byron Center Public School, City High School, Coit Creative Arts Academy, East Kentwood High School, and many more.

The schedule of performances can be found on the airport’s official website, FlyFord.org. It’s a great opportunity for travelers and members of the public to experience the festive spirit and enjoy the talented performances of these young students.

“We extend a warm welcome to the talented school choirs from our community, as they turn the airport into a festive stage,” said Tory Richardson, the President and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. “Thank you to the students and instructors for sharing their time and talents with airport employees and passengers this season.”

The performances are free and open to the public, making it a great way for families and friends to gather and enjoy the holiday music together. The airport, with its bustling atmosphere, provides an excellent backdrop for these joyful performances.

The Holiday Music Festival not only brings joy and cheer to travelers passing through the airport, but also showcases the amazing musical talent present in the local schools. It serves as a reminder of the importance of arts education and the positive impact it can have on young minds.

So, if you’re passing through the Gerald R. Ford International Airport this week, be sure to soak in the holiday spirit and enjoy the beautiful performances these talented students.