Eating Lunch, Rolling Dice: A TikTok Sensation Emerges with “Roll for Sandwich”

Jacob Pauwels, a stay-at-home dad from Grand Rapids, Michigan, unintentionally became a TikTok star during the pandemic. Pauwels created his account, Adventures In Aardia, in March 2022 to share videos about his love for Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), the popular tabletop game. However, it was his unique idea to combine D&D with his love for sandwiches that propelled him to fame.

In one of his videos titled “Roll for Sandwich,” Pauwels rolled a set of D&D dice to determine the ingredients for his lunchtime sandwich. For example, the number rolled might correspond to pickles or mustard. This simple concept resonated with TikTok users and quickly gained attention.

Since then, Pauwels has created various sandwich combinations, including unusual ones like tuna salad with spray cheese and pepperoni with vanilla ice cream. His creations have garnered millions of views and have earned him over 2 million followers on TikTok.

The popularity of “Roll for Sandwich” has opened up numerous opportunities for Pauwels. The Detroit Lions invited him and his family to Ford Field for a special episode, and Paramount Pictures asked him to promote the movie “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” Moreover, Pauwels is excited to collaborate with the McElroy brothers from the podcast “My Brother, My Brother and Me” for the fifth season of his series.

Although other creators have spun off their versions of “Roll for Sandwich,” Pauwels supports their efforts and believes in rising together. His show continues to thrive with new episodes gaining hundreds of thousands of views within hours.

Despite his success on TikTok, Pauwels remains grounded. He recently became a father for the second time and is still working on his fantasy novel set in the fictional world of Aardia. While he takes breaks from the show, Pauwels has no plans to end it anytime soon. The creative outlet that combines his interests keeps him engaged and fulfilled.

Follow Jacob Pauwels and watch all the episodes of “Roll for Sandwich” on TikTok.

Sources:

– Source article: [Wood TV8](https://www.woodtv.com/entertainment/8west/gr-creator-of-roll-for-sandwich-on-tiktok-discusses-his-viral-video-series/)