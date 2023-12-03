West Edmonton Mall Briefly Under Lockdown Due to Weapons Complaint

The West Edmonton Mall briefly went into lockdown on Saturday afternoon in response to a report of a man seen carrying a gun. The Edmonton Police Service promptly responded to the call and swiftly placed the mall under lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Law enforcement officers successfully located and apprehended the individuals involved in the weapons complaint without incident. Thankfully, no shots were fired, and there were no reported injuries during the incident. The police have reassured the public that there is currently no threat to their safety.

At 3:41 p.m., the West Edmonton Mall took to social media to inform its patrons about the lockdown. Mallgoers were advised to find the nearest secure location and remain there until the lockdown was lifted. Just over 20 minutes later, at 4:05 p.m., the mall tweeted that it was in the process of clearing the lockdown.

The police have indicated that charges are pending against the man involved in this concerning incident, highlighting the seriousness with which they view the matter. Further details regarding the individual and the potential charges have not been released at this time.

FAQ:

Q: What prompted the lockdown at the West Edmonton Mall?

A: The lockdown was initiated due to a report of a man seen with a gun.

Q: Was anyone injured during the incident?

A: Fortunately, no shots were fired, and there were no reported injuries.

Q: Is there still a threat to the public?

A: The Edmonton Police Service has assured the public that there is currently no threat to their safety.

Q: Will charges be pressed against the man involved?

A: Yes, according to law enforcement, charges are pending against the individual in relation to the incident.