A Mother’s Love: Empowering a Bullied Teenager

A West Country mother took swift action to protect her partially sighted son, Harvey, when she discovered he had been enduring bullying at school for two years. Adele Yeoman, 38, decided to withdraw him from St Cuthbert Mayne School in 2022 after viewing a distressing video shared on social media showing her son being attacked a fellow student. The incident shed light on the physical and verbal abuse Harvey had silently endured, including having his hair pulled, being pushed down the stairs, and facing taunts urging him to take his own life.

Harvey, now 15 years old, was born with a vision impairment and requires regular eye check-ups as his eyesight progressively deteriorates. His prescription has changed from a -1.00 dioptre when he was a child to a challenging -9.00 dioptres. Adele expressed her frustration with the school, claiming that despite their promises to support Harvey and keep him away from his tormentors, they failed to deliver.

After being homeschooled for a year, Harvey has since joined South Devon College to complete his GCSEs. With the help of Alfie, a buddy dog provided the charity Guide Dogs, he now feels less alone. This canine companion has been instrumental in restoring Harvey’s confidence and alleviating the feelings of isolation caused the bullying.

