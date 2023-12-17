Michigan State Police Investigate Misconduct Allegations at West Branch Post

In an ongoing internal investigation into promotion procedures at the Michigan State Police (MSP) Flint Post, another officer has been placed on administrative leave. This development comes after a series of misconduct allegations that have sent shockwaves through the department.

Jeff Short, the West Branch Post Commander, has been placed on administrative leave as part of the ongoing investigation into the promotion and selection processes at the Flint Post, according to an MSP spokesperson. This decision follows an earlier investigation that resulted in a three-member command staff being placed on administrative leave.

The initial investigation was launched after allegations emerged that a sergeant at the Flint Post had been sending inappropriate texts and pictures to another law enforcement officer. The seriousness of these allegations prompted the MSP to take swift action in order to uphold the integrity and professionalism of the department.

These recent developments shine a spotlight on the need for comprehensive and rigorous internal investigations within law enforcement agencies. By holding individuals accountable for their actions, these investigations play a crucial role in maintaining public trust and ensuring the highest standards of conduct are upheld within the department.

The MSP’s commitment to transparency is evident in their decision to take swift action and place officers on administrative leave during the investigation. As this story continues to unfold, it serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding professional standards and addressing any misconduct within law enforcement agencies.

ABC12 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.