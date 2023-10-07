West Allis Mayor Calls Out Burger King on Social Media

More than a decade since the Burger King at 106th and Greenfield flame-grilled its last Whopper, it sits vacant and unused, becoming more of an eyesore to the West Allis neighborhood. West Allis Mayor Dan Devine expressed his frustration with the fast food giant, stating that the corporation, being out of state, doesn’t seem to care about the blighted property. In an effort to get their attention, Devine decided to turn Burger King’s marketing campaign, featuring the slogan “You Rule!”, back at them.

Taking advantage of the slogan, Devine took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), and tweeted at Burger King, requesting their help in doing something about the blighted property. Burger King’s account swiftly responded, acknowledging that the situation does not “rule” and asked for a direct message to further discuss the matter. Neighbors are hopeful that this exchange will lead to some action being taken.

The abandoned site has become a blight to the neighborhood, affecting the way West Allis is perceived. While West Allis has its ups and downs, some residents feel that the neglected Burger King property reflects poorly on the area, and some people even feel ashamed of it. The mayor explains that Burger King is up-to-date on taxes, limiting the city’s ability to intervene. However, they are exploring state nuisance statutes to address the issue.

Devine understands that the company may not want to rebuild on that particular site, as there are already two other Burger King locations in West Allis. However, he questions why they are holding onto the property without doing anything about it. Although the mayor has displayed a sense of humor with his tweet, he is still waiting for a response and hopes for a resolution soon.

