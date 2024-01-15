Glentoran’s Financial Position Remains Strong Amidst Rumours

Glentoran owner Ali Pour has addressed recent speculation surrounding the club’s finances, categorizing the rumors as baseless and potentially dangerous when circulated on social media. Pour, who took over at The Oval in 2019, attended the team’s recent victory over Coleraine and affirmed Glentoran’s strongest financial position to date.

Pour expressed his frustration with the persistent rumors, stating that nothing has changed financially since he assumed ownership four years ago. He clarified that any debt associated with the club is his own personal investment and that Glentoran is actually debt-free for the first time in over 50 years.

Pour emphasized that Glentoran is a big club and a business, and as a shareholder and investor, he will continue to invest for as long as necessary. He acknowledged the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, stating that he had to reinvest additional funds to support the club. Pour explained that these investments are properly recorded as director’s loans, which is a common practice in business.

While Pour admitted that he would like to see the club become more profitable, he reassured supporters that Glentoran remains financially sound. He highlighted the upcoming stadium funds and expressed confidence that the government would not provide financial support to a club on the verge of bankruptcy.

Pour concluded cautioning against the harmful impact of rumors, particularly during the transfer window. He emphasized that the timing of the rumors is interesting and potentially damaging to the club’s efforts to sign new players. Pour urged supporters to disregard the baseless claims and reiterated Glentoran’s strong financial position.

In summary, Glentoran owner Ali Pour has dismissed rumors surrounding the club’s finances, emphasizing that Glentoran is in its strongest financial position and is debt-free for the first time in decades. Pour reiterated his commitment to invest in the club and cautioned against the harmful effects of rumors circulating on social media.