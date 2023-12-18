Cleveland Water Main Breaks Lead to Extensive Damage and Lengthy Repairs

Summary: Recent water main breaks in Cleveland have caused significant damage to homes, businesses, and roads. The city is still working on repairs and restoration efforts, but many residents and business owners are facing challenges in the aftermath of the incidents.

In November, two major water main breaks occurred in Cleveland, one on the East Side and another on the West Side. The break on November 17 caused flooding in the area of E. 136th Street and Harvard Avenue, trapping drivers in their vehicles and causing damage to homes and businesses. Twelve days later, on November 29, a break at W. 117th Street and Madison Avenue led to road flooding and more damage to businesses.

The Cleveland Water Department has provided an update on the repairs. The 16-inch main break at W. 117th Street and Madison Avenue was fixed the same day, with street restoration completed the following morning. However, sidewalk restoration is expected to take longer due to underground utilities and streetscaping. The department has arranged for interim repairs to facilitate building access until the final repairs are complete. For the 30-inch main break at Harvard & E. 136, crews are still waiting for materials to be delivered in order to finalize the repair and restore the street.

The consequences of these water main breaks are significant for homeowners and business owners in the affected areas. Jason Brooks, the owner of Sweet Pork Wilson’s on the West Side, experienced 12 feet of water in his restaurant’s basement. His food, equipment, and appliances were all destroyed. Brooks had planned to reopen after extensive cleanup, but the condition of the sidewalk in front of his restaurant has led him to remain closed due to liability concerns. He is in contact with his insurance company and hopes to reopen once the city replaces the damaged sidewalk with a new one.

Gregory Curd, a resident near the East Side water main break, also suffered significant damage to his basement and appliances. He is in the process of filing a damage claim with the city after losing his water heater, furnace, and other belongings.

The city encourages residents to notify their insurance agency first if they experience basement flooding and then file a claim with the City’s Law Department.

As repairs continue, many residents and business owners are left to deal with the aftermath of the water main breaks, facing challenges in recovering and rebuilding.