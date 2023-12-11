TikTok’s Unexpected Impact on Music Careers

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its short videos, has had a surprising impact on the music industry. Artists like Ryan Guldemond of Mother Mother and Jarrod Gosling and Dean Honer of I Monster have experienced career revivals thanks to the platform. Previously underappreciated songs have resurfaced and gained popularity among a new generation of listeners.

For Guldemond, the sudden popularity of songs from Mother Mother’s 2008 album “O My Heart” on TikTok came as a shock. The band had been relatively unknown outside of Canada, but now they have 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing even more acclaimed artists like Arcade Fire. Their song “Hayloft” has garnered over 400 million streams, a feat that rivals the likes of REM. In February, Mother Mother will headline the 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena.

Similarly, I Monster’s track “Who Is She?” from 2004 gained traction on TikTok, surpassing their previous hit “Daydream in Blue.” The gothic song was perfect for makeover videos and edits featuring scenes from the Netflix show “Wednesday.” The duo now has more monthly Spotify listeners than Wolf Alice, Björk, or the Stone Roses, despite it being overlooked when it was first released.

Other artists like Ladytron and Keane have also seen their older songs resurface on TikTok. Ladytron’s 2002 track “Seventeen” unexpectedly entered the viral charts, alongside newer artists. Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know,” released in 2004, experienced a resurgence on the platform, reaching over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

TikTok has introduced these songs to a new audience, many of whom had no sense of the songs’ chronology. The platform’s algorithm and users’ creativity have propelled these rediscovered songs to viral status, often attaching them to specific formats or messages. For example, “Hayloft” has become a coming-out anthem for trans and non-binary users, while “Seventeen” has resonated with young women sharing their experiences of being 21.

The impact of TikTok on music careers is undeniable. Artists who had been overlooked or underappreciated are now finding success and reaching larger audiences. TikTok has not only changed how music is discovered and consumed but has also challenged industry wisdom about what makes a hit song.