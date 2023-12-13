Is Publicly Sharing Your Dating Life on TikTok Healthy?

In today’s digital age, where social media platforms like TikTok thrive on sharing every aspect of our lives, it’s no surprise that the “dating wrapped” trend has gained popularity. Singles on TikTok are now inviting viewers to their own PowerPoint parties, where they break down their year in dating through aesthetically pleasing slides. But is this trend healthy?

According to Emma Hathorn, an in-house dating expert at luxury dating site Seeking.com, while “Dating Wrapped” can be playful and engaging, there are subtle risks involved. Sharing specific details about your dating experiences, such as the number of times you’ve been ghosted, might inadvertently raise questions or doubts about your approach to dating. Potential partners, who often snoop on social media before going on a date, might be alarmed such revelations.

Hathorn suggests that instead of focusing on the negatives, it’s better to leave some room for mystery and highlight the fun and exciting parts of your dating journey. Dating is not just about the past, but also about what you’ve learned and how you’re moving forward. It’s important to focus on uplifting yourself and your potential partner.

While it’s tempting to share everything on platforms like TikTok, it’s crucial to remember that dating is about selectively utilizing your time and attention. Building connections with new partners shouldn’t solely rely on the past but also the potential future.

So, perhaps it’s best to reserve the deep dives into your dating life for private PowerPoint parties and group chats, where you can share freely without raising unnecessary doubts or concerns.