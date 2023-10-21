Telegram Claims to be the Most Secure Messenger for IP Address Protection During Calls

Telegram, the encrypted messaging platform, responded to a cyber-security researcher’s claims that it was easy to access the IP address of any account on the app. In a statement, Telegram stated that it is the most secure mass market messenger when it comes to protecting IP addresses during calls. Unlike other messaging platforms, Telegram does not use peer-to-peer networking for all calls default. Only trusted parties on a user’s contact list can see their IP address during a call. Calls with strangers are routed through Telegram’s servers specifically to mask IP addresses. Users also have the option to disable peer-to-peer calls for all contacts, routing all calls through the servers.

Telegram argues that sharing IP addresses is a technical necessity to facilitate peer-to-peer calls. In contrast, other messaging platforms use peer-to-peer networking for all calls default, without giving users the option to change this. The process of obtaining the IP address of a Telegram user was showcased the researcher using a network traffic analysis tool called Wireshark. The researcher detected STUN protocol traffic, which is designed to help devices determine their external IP address when behind NAT (Network Address Translation). The researcher automated the process with the console version of Wireshark to obtain the IP of his counterpart on Telegram.

Telegram’s emphasis on the protection of IP addresses during calls distinguishes it from other messaging platforms that prioritize peer-to-peer networking without user control over IP address sharing. This commitment to security may further enhance Telegram’s appeal to users concerned about privacy and confidentiality.

